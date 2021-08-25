Butler County Warrant Division is searching for a man wanted for a registered offender violation

The Butler County Warrant Division is on the hunt for a man who's wanted for a registered offender violation.

Dylan Phillip Berger, 27, who was charged with a felony case, is a white male at 6-foot and 172-pounds.

Berger was last known to live in the Wichita area. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and doesn't have an alias.

Anyone with information on the location of Berger should contact the Butler County Sheriff's Office at the numbers listed below or Crime Stoppers at 316-321-1080.