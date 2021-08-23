KBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA – Following a shooting that left one man in the hospital in serious condition, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday night in Augusta.

According to the KBI, the police officer was attempting to make a warrant arrest of a man charged with a felony when the shooting occurred. The victim was taken to Wesley Medical Center in serious condition.

According to the KBI, the Augusta Police Department received a 911 call where no report was made, but the caller did not hang up the phone. They tracked the call to the Phillips 66 at 610 W 7th St. in Augusta. Once an officer from Augusta Police Department arrived he made contact with the subject who called 911 and learned that a man inside the convenience store had felony warrants for his arrest. The man was identified as 49-year-old Barrye W. Lightner, of Augusta.

The officer entered the store and attempted to make contact with Lightner, who pulled out a knife. The officer gave several commands to Lightner which were not followed. Lightner took steps toward the officer who fired once striking Lightner in his hands at about 8:25 p.m. Lightner then used the knife to cut his own throat.

EMS arrived on scene and provided life-saving measures. Lightner was then transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where he is currently in serious, but stable condition.

At approximately 9 p.m. Aug. 20, the KBI was asked by the Augusta Police Department to investigate the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to Augusta.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will conduct an independent investigation into this shooting, standard protocol for officer involved shooting in the state of Kansas.