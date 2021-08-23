Teen driver pronounced deceased after driving a vehicle into the watershed in Butler County

Deputies responded to the area of NW 30th St. and NW River Valley Rd. for a possible submerged vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

The vehicle was located in a watershed approximately one mile north of NW 30th St. on NW River Valley Rd.

At the time of the call, the 17-year-old driver, unable to swim, was reported to have disappeared in the water while the passenger made it to shore.

An extensive search was conducted by The Butler County Sheriff’s Office along with aircraft from the Kansas Highway Patrol, El Dorado Fire, divers from the Augusta Dept. of Safety, Potwin fire, and search and rescue K-9 teams.

The 17-year-old driver was located deceased early Sunday morning from an apparent drowning. Because of the age of the victim and passenger, and the fact that not all next of kin may have been notified, we are not releasing the name of either of the vehicle's occupants.

Both the driver and passenger are residents of the Potwin area.

Any further questions can be directed to Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.