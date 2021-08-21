Suspect wanted for probation violation shot was shot by officer at Augusta gas station

On August 20, 2021, at about 8:45 p.m. an officer with the Augusta Department of Public Safety was investigating an open 911 call from a cell phone.

The cell phone was traced to a convenience store in the 700 block of W. 7th St. When the officer arrived at the store, he learned there was a male wanted for probation violation (felony) in the store.

The man, who is identified as Barrye Lightner, a white male, 49 years old, brandished a knife and was shot by the officer.

Lightner also suffered an intentional, self-inflicted knife wound. He was transported to Wesley Medical Center by Butler County EMS in critical condition.

The Augusta Department of Public Safety said it is very grateful no other persons were injured during this incident. The officer is doing well and is on administrative leave.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is handling the investigation. All additional information will be released through the KBI.

More:Augusta Department of Public Safety looking for individuals involved in Augusta High School burglary