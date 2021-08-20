13-mile resurfacing project on U.S. 77 begins Monday in Butler County, south of Augusta

Resurfacing of a nearly 13-mile section of U.S. 77 in Butler County is scheduled to start around Monday, Aug. 23.

The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves a scrub seal of U.S. 77 from the Cowley County line to a third of a mile south of the Walnut River – just south of Augusta. The length is 12.7 miles.

A scrub seal is basically where liquid asphalt is sprayed onto the road using a machine with brooms set at different angles and covered with a lightweight material. After the asphalt cures, the process is repeated.

The work is expected to be completed around Friday, Sept. 10.

During the project, traffic will be restricted to one lane and controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

Circle C Paving and Construction, of Goddard, is the primary contractor for the $624,850 project.