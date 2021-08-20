Butler County has been placed in a severe thunderstorm warning by the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Butler County.

The warning is valid until 11 p.m., but that could change as the night goes on. Threat information includes 60 mph wind gusts, heavy rainfall, flash floods, large hail up to golf ball size, and frequent lightning.

Locations impacted include Wichita, Newton, Andover, Augusta, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Goddard, Rose Hill, Hesston, Maize, Cheney, Halstead, North Newton, Sedgwick, Towanda, Colwich, Buhler, Haven, and Peabody.

This includes the following highways: Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 0 and 42. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 42 and 71.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways and people should seek shelter.

Follow the Wichita National Weather Service or Greg Williams on Twitter for updates.