Butler County receives approval from KDHE to administer additional Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Butler County Health Department has received approval to begin administering an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

This additional dose is recommended for individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have already been fully vaccinated with either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment made the announcement on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

The emergency use authorization of the emergency does not apply to those who have received the Janssen/J&J vaccine. There is currently not enough data to determine if an additional dose of the Janssen/J&J vaccine will improve immune response in people who are immunocompromised.

“The data shows us that the vaccine efficacy in some people who are immunocompromised is significantly lower than in people who are not immunocompromised,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “Additionally, people who are immunocompromised makeup to 44% of hospitalized breakthrough cases in the United States. This additional dose may enhance the immunity for those who need extra protection from COVID-19.”

KDHE continues to urge people who are immunocompromised, including those who receive an additional dose of mRNA vaccine, to continue to follow prevention measures.

These prevention measures include wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others they don't live with, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.