El Dorado is holding a downtown carnival on Aug. 21, which includes the Miss El Dorado Pageant

This Saturday, Aug. 21, the City of El Dorado will be hosting a downtown carnival and their Miss El Dorado Pageant.

The carnival is presented by the 150FEST and it will include many activities for everyone to enjoy, including the Miss El Dorado Pageant, which will take place in the Performing Arts Center.

There will be kids' activities, vendors, artists, live music, and food. Participating businesses include:

Robin's

Eyewear Junkie

Kelly's Etc

Coutts

Great Beginnings

H&Co

H4V, Salon 142

Trunk2Treasures

Walter's

The Rose Buffalo

Misfit Kitchen

Come out to the carnival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and enjoy the free admission to watch the Miss El Dorado Pageant from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The carnival is sponsored by Experience El Dorado and Robin's Boutique.