Parents can join the Kansans Can Success Tour happening at El Dorado High School on Aug. 18

The Kansans Can Success Tour will be visiting 50 cities across the state and El Dorado will be one of them.

Dr. Randy Watson, Kansas Commissioner of Education, will be gathering feedback on the state’s vision for K-12 education – and a significant part of that vision is how the state’s education system can continue to drive the Kansas economy forward.

This tour at El Dorado High School will happen on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 6:00 p.m.

Commissioner Watson will be joined by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Brad Neuenswander and members of the Kansas State Board of Education.

The 2021 tour is a follow-up to the Kansas Children. Kansas’ Future. community conversations tour that took place in 2015.

Using the feedback gathered from more than 2,000 parents, educators, legislators, school board members, business community members, and more, the State Board created a new vision for education: Kansas leads the world in the success of each student.

More:BCC culinary program announces paid internships

Now, nearly six years later, KSDE is again asking education professionals, business leaders, and community members to lend their voices to the conversation.

Parents can join the tour to give their perspective on the education system and how it can best serve the needs of students, families, the business community, and throughout Kansas.

Click here to RSVP so the tour can include enough seating.