Augusta Municipal Swimming Pool will host a Canine Swim Event for vaccinated pets in September

If you're looking for an evening to spend time with your dog and give them a day to enjoy, the Canine Swim Event is the perfect treat.

The City of Augusta will be hosting the event on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Augusta Municipal Swimming Pool.

The entry fee is $5 per dog.

All attendees are required to complete a liability waiver when they arrive (hard copies will be available at the pool).

Owners must also certify that their dogs have been properly vaccinated for Rabies, Parvo, Bordetella, and Distemper by a licensed veterinarian prior to participation in the Canine Swim Event.

In addition, owners must certify that their dogs are spayed or neutered.