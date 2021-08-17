El Dorado approves purchase of fire fighting equipment and removal of dangerous structures

El Dorado - In the previous City Commission meeting, there were seven items on the agenda list that needed to be reviewed.

On Monday, Aug. 17, there were only two items on the agenda.

Those two items that were discussed were the purchase and financing of fire fighting equipment, then the scheduling of public hearings for abating or removing dangerous structures.

The El Dorado City Commission approved both items.

In the approval of the fire fighting equipment, there was a resolution declaring it was necessary to purchase the equipment and issue General Obligation bonds.

This is for a fire engine to replace Engine No. 9, which will then be moved to reserve status, replacing an older engine currently on reserve status.

Then, the Commission approved a resolution authorizing the scheduling of a public hearing on Oct. 4 for the purpose of abating or removing dangerous structures.

The structures are located at 624 N. Atchison, 626 W. Carr, 513 W. Fifth, 519 W. Fifth, 814 N. Railroad, and 320 W. Towanda.