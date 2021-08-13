22-year old Jewel McFarland reported missing since July 29 in El Dorado

The El Dorado Police Department is looking to locate Jewel McFarland.

McFarland, 22, has been missing since July 29, 2021. It was last thought she was in Wichita, but now she might be in the El Dorado area.

She is 5-foot-1 to 5-foot-3 tall and weighs between 135 and 145 pounds. She has brown hair (that was last known to be dyed an orangish color) and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding McFarland's disappearance or you know of her whereabouts, please call the El Dorado, Kansas Police Department, or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.