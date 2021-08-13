Butler Homeless Initiative hosts inaugural Murder Mystery Dinner at the Evangelist’s Catholic Church

On the evening of August 7, the Butler Homeless Initiative (BHI) hosted its first Murder Mystery Dinner at St. John the Evangelist’s Catholic Church.

A sold-out crowd of more than 75 friends of BHI gathered for a sloppy joe dinner and a whodunnit titled “Malachai Stout’s Family Reunion.” There was also a silent auction that included four beautiful quilts gifted to BHI by local quilters as well as many other items donated by local businesses.

BHI is indebted to St. John’s, the Knights of Columbus, the Altar Society, and the First Church of the Nazarene for making the evening such a success. Also, a special thanks to the cast members and the Master of Ceremonies, Brance Crawford, for a fabulous presentation.

Since opening in 2016, BHI has served more than 400 people, including men, women, and families, some with small children. Ninety people have sought assistance from BHI since January 2021. The need is great and growing.

BHI would like to give a special “thank you” to all the businesses, churches, organizations, and community members who support BHI and enable us to continue to serve.