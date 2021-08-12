Barb Roths retires after 22 years with K-State Research and Extension in Butler County

The K-State Research and Extension in Butler County has announced that FCS Agent Barb Roths has retired after 22 years of service.

Roths last day will be on August 20th of this year. She started as an Assistant Coordinator at the Kansas Nutrition Network to her current role as the Butler County Family Consumer Science Agent.

"Barb has been an incredible asset in Butler County and to the K-State Research and Extension," said in the K-State Research and Extension post. "Her warmth and kindness have helped our office reach out to our communities in a meaningful way, and her service through Extension has touched the lives of many for the past 22 years."

In celebrating Barb's career, the K-State Research and Extension team is asking those to send cards and well wishes to Barb via mail or brought to the office. Cards can be sent to:

K-State Research and Extension - Butler County

206 N. Griffith St., STE A

El Dorado, KS 670472

"Thank you, Barb for your incredible contributions to our office, community, and to our team," said K-State Research and Extension. "We will miss you, and we hope you enjoy your future adventures with your family during retirement."