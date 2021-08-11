Butler County Warrant Division is searching for a man wanted for violating his probation

The Butler County Warrant Division is on the hunt for a man who's wanted for violating his probation.

Ramazan Mehmedi, 33, who was charged with a felony case, is a white male at 6'02" and 172-pounds.

Mehmedi was last known to live in the Wichita area. He has black hair, brown eyes, and doesn't have an alias.

Anyone with information on the location of Mehmedi should contact the Butler County Sheriff's Office at the numbers listed below or Crime Stoppers at 316-321-1080.