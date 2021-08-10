Walters' Pumpkin Patch Sunflower Festival includes sweet wine, painting classes and live music

Starting this weekend, the Walters' Pumpkin Patch will be holding their Sunflower Festival.

The Sunflower Festival will happen on Aug. 14 and 15, 21 and 22, then 28 and 29.

Each day will feature sunflowers, sweet wine, and sensational music. Admission is $14.95 and the festival will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., then sunflowers will be sold for $1 per stem or 6 for $5.

The Pickled Pumpkin will be open and serving cold hard cider or beer for additional fees. Concessions for purchase.

Jenny Dawn Cellars will be providing wine tasting of her new collection, The Black Sunflower, featuring their new Semi-Sweet Rose' Wine, Semi-Sweet Red Wine, and Semi-Sweet White Wine!

On the Aug. 21 and 28 dates at 1 p.m., there will be step painting classes called Sips, Sunflowers, and Paints. Walters' Pumpkin Patch will provide all supplies and one drink. Participants can choose from pop, water, wine, or beer.

Your includes a painting class, all painting supplies, one drink, & admission to Walters' Pumpkin Patch Sunflower Festival for the day.

Sunflower Festival live music lineup

Aug. 14, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Matt Engels Band

Aug. 15, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m., Jordon Summervill

Aug. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Blake Ellis

Aug. 22, 1 a.m. - 3 p.m., John P. Smith

Aug. 28, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., John P. Smith

Aug. 29, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Laura Burkholder

Walters’ Farm and Pumpkin Patch, corn maze, and Haunted Cannery are located approximately 30 minutes Northeast of Wichita, just north of El Dorado.

Carroll and Becky Walters continue to develop new attractions, food, and new varieties of pumpkins, squashes, gourds every year.