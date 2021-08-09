High temperatures until Thursday and chances of weekend thunderstorms in south-central Kansas

After a weekend that featured the heat and a few storms, south-central Kansas will begin the new week with a steam forecast and a Heat Advisory.

Now until Thursday, the temperature highs will range from 95-102 degrees, with the heat index value around 103-108 degrees.

Wednesday has a chance to be the worst of the days with the temperature high already at 100 degrees. Tuesday will be the windiest day with a breeze of 21 mph.

In the middle of all this heat, Kansas will have sporadic moisture/storm chances. Monday and Tuesday's storm threats will stay up around the I-70 corridor.

Meteorologists have hinted that if things shift, the stormy activity could extend as far south as Hwy 54/400.

However, once we get into Friday, the temperature starts to decrease. Friday, Aug. 13, will decrease to a high of 91 degrees, then Saturday and Sunday could be in the mid-80s.

There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon on Friday, then scattered thunderstorms for Saturday morning.