Two children complete the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at Bradford Memorial Library

El Dorado, KS - At Bradford Memorial Library, two children have completed the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

Mikaela West and Abigail Waugh began their journey to 1,000 books in Jan. 2020 and completed the challenge on Aug. 6, 2021.

In this program, every book counts, even repeats, and children can even count books read during storytime programs.

Children can join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Parents can visit Beanstack and sign up today.

There are prizes all along the way and include a library bag, buttons, books, a certificate, and a t-shirt that praises their accomplishment.