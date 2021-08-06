Roads receiving chip seal work in Butler County will be reduced to one lane starting on Aug. 9th

The Public Works Department will begin its chip seal season Monday, August 9th. Roads receiving chip seal work will be reduced to one lane of traffic with traffic control measures and, or, flaggers.

Butler County is asking for all drivers to be aware of roads being chip sealed in your area and use alternate routes when possible.

Below are the roads included in this year's chip seal program, in the order in which they will receive attention:

Cole Creek from Leon to County Line

SW 170th from Hwy. 77 East to Cole Creek Rd.

Thunder Rd. from SW 110th to Santa Fe Lake Rd.

Santa Fe Lake Rd. from Hwy 254 to Turnpike Bridge

Diamond/River Valley Rd. from Hwy. 254 North to County Line

Potwin Spur from River Valley Rd. to Hwy. 196

NE 110th from Bluestem Rd. to Hwy. 177

Townships in which Butler County will be chip sealing: Pleasant Township, Walnut Township, Bruno Township

To view road closings due to road work in Butler County visit the Butler County Road Closure Dashboard.