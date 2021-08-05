Information on a suspect who entered Orscheln Farm and Home could be eligible for $1000 reward

The El Dorado Police Department and the El Dorado Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect that entered Orscheln Farm and Home.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 4, where the suspect entered the area and attempted to break into the firearms cabinet.

Orscheln Farm and Home is located in the El Dorado Shopping Center on 2354 W. Central Ave. The hardware store caught the footage from surveillance cameras.

El Dorado Crime Stoppers posted the picture to their Facebook page.

Anyone with information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect/suspects could be eligible for an award of up to $1,000. El Dorado Crime Stoppers is asking to leave tips on their website, the app, or call 316-321-1080 with information.

