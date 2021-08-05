El Dorado celebrates 'National Night Out'

Deanna Bonn

The annual National Night Out, held in El Dorado on Tuesday, August 3rd, brought families to East Park for an evening of fun relationship building with local law enforcement agencies.

According to the national organization, “National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

“It was a great evening for the community to gather at East Park and meet one another, as well as get to know the first responders in the community,” said El Dorado Police Chief Curt Zieman.

“We had a great turnout from the public and they enjoyed the activities, information provided and seeing the emergency vehicles,” said Zieman.

“We also want to say thank you to the other departments and groups who participated. Events like National Night Out are important to the El Dorado Police Department and others because it gives us the opportunity to get out in the community in a fun and relaxed setting and get to know our neighbors and the constituents we serve, as well as share important safety information with them. Those relationships are important to us and the success of our department. El Dorado is a great community and we appreciate all of the support we get.”