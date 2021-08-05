Deanna Bonn

The Butler County Historical Society Home of the Kansas Oil Museum held their Summer Concert on the Greens on Aug. 3.

The Treblemakers Gospel Singers, a group of 17 of men from the El Dorado area who sing at special events and church services, were the featured entertainment for the evening. The free event was held on the museum lawn and an evening breeze provided an enjoyable atmosphere for attendees.

The Summer Concert series was incorporated last summer as a safe and socially distant activity on the museum’s 10-acre outdoor Boom Town.

To learn more information about upcoming events at the museum, visit their website: http://www.kansasoilmuseum.org