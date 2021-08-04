Voting has officially begun for the El Dorado Summer Photo Contest

The City of El Dorado is having a Summer Photo Contest and the voting period has begun.

All entries had to be taken before July 31 and the photos must be taken during the summer months in the El Dorado area.

Public voting starts today, Aug. 4, and will conclude on the 18th. The top-3 photos will receiver Chamber checks to spend at the local businesses in El Dorado.

Visit the El Dorado photo contest gallery and vote by giving a "thumbs up" to your favorite photo.

The first place photo will receive $75, the second photo place will receive $50, and the third-place photo will receive $25.

Select photos, including the winners, may be used in the City's 2022 wall calendar and other marketing materials.

