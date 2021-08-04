Butler County Warrant Division searching for man wanted for Registered Offender Violation

The Butler County Warrant Division is on the hunt for a man who's wanted for Registered Offender Violations.

Ryan Lee Orth, 22, who was charged with a felony case, is a white male at 6-foot-3, 190lbs.

Orth was last known to live in the El Dorado and Wichita area. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Orth should contact the Butler County Sheriff's Office at the numbers listed below or Crime Stoppers at 316-321-1080.