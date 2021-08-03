El Dorado City Commission authorizes CDBG-CV Grants, approves underground utility project, and more

The El Dorado City Commission met for their first meeting of August and they covered a lot of items on their agenda. Many of these were approved and authorized.

Since late June, the Commission has had further discussions on the project that would move overhead utilities on the 100 block of North Main Street to the underground.

Those discussions have come to an end as the Commission has voted 3-2 to approve the project for an amount not to exceed $380,000, of which $150,000 will come from the Economic Development funds. The remainder will come from General, Water, and Sewer funds.

The Commission also approved a change order with APAC-Kansas for $108,841 for the addition of Pine Street from Washington to Taylor and Third Avenue from Orchard to Oil Hill to the 2021 Mill and Overlay Program.

This will allow El Dorado to utilize all of the funds available for the program.

The last approved agenda item was a professional services agreement with TREKK Design Group. The agreement will provide sanitary sewer flow monitoring not-to-exceed $69,000.

This will show where the system is being overwhelmed and where it is at capacity for future projects.

El Dorado received $132,000 from the Kansas Department of Commerce for a CDBG-CV Program to assist businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic who employ persons from low- to moderate-income households.

The Commission authorized that the city will disperse those funds to 14 local businesses, which would retain approximately 61 jobs.

Also, the Commission authorized the City to participate in the City Connecting Link Improvements Program Project with KDOT for the surface preservation on South Main from the south city limits to Central Avenue.

They combined this project with a project on Central from Taylor to Griffith, which was previously approved.

The Commission authorized proceeding with public infrastructure improvements for Deer Run Addition, which includes the sanitary sewer, water, and streets. The total cost of the project is $348,049, with the city at large paying $76,279.

Lastly, the Commission will be donating 10.34 acres in the North Industrial Park behind Pioneer Balloon to the Land Bank of the City of El Dorado.