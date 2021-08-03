Butler County Health Department requiring masks for everyone attending community baby shower

The Butler County Health Department will be requiring that everyone attending the Baby Jubilee Community Baby Shower to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

COVID-19 cases are up 26.7% in Butler County and the cases are up 48.7% in Kansas. Therefore, the BCHD would like to protect the babies, pregnant mothers, and everyone else attending the baby shower.

The Baby Jubilee Community Baby Shower this year on Aug. 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the Butler County Community Building on 206 N. Griffith St., El Dorado.

In celebration of World Breastfeeding, there will be a community baby shower for expecting parents and parents with a child under the age of 1. Parents can meet various vendors and organizations in Butler County to support families.

Here's a list of other vendors at the community baby shower:

Child Start’s Early Childhood Connections program

Rainbows United

The Pregnancy and Family Resource Center

KanCare Ombudsman Office

Butler County Transit Program

Alliance for Multispecialty Research

Kansas Children's Service League

Parents as Teachers

More:Latest Butler County COVID-19 update shows the highest number of confirmed cases since March

There will also be a free 30-minute Safe Sleep course that will be offered at 4 p.m.. 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. After completing the training, each household will receive a Pack-N-Play. You must register for this training online. One ticket per couple.