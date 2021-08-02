El Dorado's Tyson Nielson earns 2021 Kansas School Resource Officer of the Year award

El Dorado - USD 490 School Resource Officer Tyson Nielsen was recognized as the 2021 Kansas School Resource Officer of the Year during the Kansas Juvenile Officer's Association's annual banquet on July 29.

Nielsen was recognized for his excellence in the field of law enforcement in the El Dorado schools. The Kansas School Resource Officer organization is made up of school resource officers, DARE officers, school safety officials, and school administrators.

Nielsen was nominated by School Police Chief Kurt Spivey and received letters in support of the nomination from several school administrators.

The nomination celebrated Nielsen's ability to work with students and build relationships with students, parents, and school staff, which made him a prime candidate for the award.

"It is a pleasure working with Tyson and experiencing his work ethic," said Chief Spivey, who told USD 490. "Tyson is always willing to cover events and he goes beyond the normal duties to always look for ways he can make our school a safe learning environment for our students. It was a joy to nominate him for this well-deserved award."

Nielsen has worked for El Dorado Public Schools for more than eight years and has been an asset to both the district and the community.