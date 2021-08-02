El Dorado Public Schools are hosting walk-in enrollments for students until tonight at 7 p.m.

El Dorado Public Schools are having a walk-in enrollment for all their schools from now until 7 p.m.

The walk-in enrollment can be done online for returning and new students.

Students that are new to the district must need their birth certificate, immunization records (see requirements), and a physical exam (within 12 months of school entry for kindergarten/anytime during school career for older students).

School fees, meal prices, start/dismissal times, and the school supply list can be found on the El Dorado Public Schools website. Students and parents can also view the handbooks.

El Dorado USD 49 also has a map of safe routes. This shows where school buses will pick up students, where the parents could pick up their children, and more.

