Circle School District is holding immunization clinics for students, parents and staff

Circle School District is hosting a vaccine clinic for required school vaccines and COVID-19 shots for students, parents, and staff.

These immunization appointments are required. Here are the CSD requirements.

The Butler County Health Department and Circle Schools are hosting a vaccination & immunization clinic on August 3rd at Circle High School, and August 5th at Circle Middle School.

To schedule an appointment:

Select the link on the USD 375 website for the date you would like to attend. Choose “Back to School Shots With or Without Covid-19 Vaccine”. Choose the 3rd or 5th on the calendar. Choose an appointment time. Complete the Patient Registration Form.

