Heat Advisory extended throughout south-central Kansas until 10 p.m. tonight

The Heat Advisory has been extended in Butler County until 10 p.m. tonight.

Originally, the Heat Advisory was supposed to end in the morning, but with the steamy temperatures, it was expected it would extend. There's still a chance the Heat Advisory will extend into the weekend.

During peak hours this afternoon, forecasters expect temperatures to hang around 100 degrees, with the heat index reaching 105 or higher.

However, areas like Eureka, Coffeyville, and the rest of southeastern Kansas will be in an excessive heat warning until Friday evening.

Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be close to the triple digits, but Sunday will be a cool-down day. There will be a chance of morning showers on Sunday, but temperatures will be in the upper 80's.

The cool weather on Sunday should follow into next week as temperatures will stay in the high 80's until Friday, Aug. 6.

In the meantime, during excessive heat, people should find air conditioning, avoid strenuous activity, wear light clothing, check on family members and friends, drink plenty of water, watch for heat cramps, exhaustion and stroke, then never leave people or pets in closed doors.