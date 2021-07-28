Butler County Warrant Division is searching for Nicholas Waner who was last known in El Dorado

The Butler County Warrant Division is on the hunt for a man who decided not to show up to court for his felony case.

Nicholas Waner, 32, was charged with a felony after fleeing to elude, theft, and possession.

Waner was last known to live in the El Dorado area. He is a 5-foot-7, 200 pound, white male, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Waner should contact the Butler County Sheriff's Office at the numbers listed below or Crime Stoppers at 316-321-1080.