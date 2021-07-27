El Dorado will receive $1.9 million in assistance funds and they're asking residents how to spend it

Earlier this year, Congress authorized the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to assist the recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of El Dorado has announced they will receive $1.9 million from the ARPA.

The City needs help to determine the best way to use these funds. The funds can provide financial support to individuals, families and businesses, and cover specific costs for schools and local governments.

The survey itemizes the eligible expenditures under the act, including:

Efforts to decrease the spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control;

keeping government services open

making improvements to water, sewer and broadband coverage;

providing grants or loans to small businesses and non-profits to help them remain open; and

providing important health, human and social services to those in need.

More:Former fire victim awarded scholarship

Participation in this brief survey will help the City Commission develop an effective plan to allocate these funds that focuses on the community priorities in El Dorado’s recovery.

El Dorado is asking for people to complete the survey by Aug. 12, 2021. If you prefer to participate by phone, or would like to request a paper copy be mailed to you, please call 316-321-9100.

Funds must be obligated by December 31, 2024, and funds must be expended by December 31, 2026.