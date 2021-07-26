Latest Butler County COVID-19 update shows the highest number of confirmed cases since March

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise. There have been 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases since July 14.

In the last couple of months, there have been 201 cases in March, 107 cases in April, and 88 cases in May. In June 2021, there were 54 cases reported. Butler County in July 2021 has a total of 211 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Butler County has reached a total of 7,835 cases, which is the seventh most in Kansas. The state of Kansas has been on the rise with the COVID-19 cases. Kansas has totaled 328,755 confirmed cases with 11,541 being hospitalized and 5,243 deaths.

The state of Kansas has reopened and there are no mask restrictions, including for unvaccinated people. However, the state of Kansas encourages citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

More:Latest Butler County COVID-19 update shows cases have been on the rise since mid-July