KanCare Ombudsman Office joining community baby shower hosted by Butler County

The KanCare Ombudsman Office will be attending Baby Jubilee: Community Baby Shower this year on Aug. 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the Butler County Community Building on 206 N. Griffith St., El Dorado.

In celebration of World Breastfeeding, there will be a community baby shower for expecting parents and parents with a child under the age of 1. Parents can meet various venders and organizations in Butler County supporting families.

KanCare Ombudsman Office will be one of those vendors. The KanCare Ombudsman Office helps people who are having problems with KanCare and have not been able to get the problem resolved.

The office serves KanCare members and applicants in fixing problems about their services, coverage, access, and rights. The staff and volunteers can help with general KanCare questions and more complicated problems.

More:Caring for Kansas Kids accepting donations for kids through August in El Dorado's City Hall

Here's a list of other vendors at the community baby shower:

Child Start’s Early Childhood Connections program

Rainbows United

The Pregnancy and Family Resource Center

There will also be a free 30-minute Safe Sleep course that will be offered at 4 p.m.. 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. After completing the training, each household will receive a Pack-N-Play. You must register for this training online. One ticket per couple.

Call 316-321-3400 for more information or visit the Baby Jubilee: A Community Baby Shower Facebook event for updates or discussions.