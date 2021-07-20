WFO Guys Car Club returns to Augusta to host their car show with musical appearance from Big Fat Fun

Augusta, Kansas — Last year, the 2020 WFO Guys Augusta Car Show was cancelled due to COVID-19. This year, the WFO Guys Car Club will be back in downtown Augusta to host their car show on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Registration opens at 11 a.m. and the show will start at 1 p.m. at U.S. 54 and State Street. There will be a $5 registration few and there will be no pre-registration needed for the event. The event will be free for patrons.

The WFO Guys Augusta Car Show will have the Big Fat Fun band take the stage at 7 p.m., then at 8m p.m. will be the trophy presentation.

After the presentation, Big Fat Fun will continue to play music on the stage.