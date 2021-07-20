Numana is packaging 25,000 meals for people in Haiti for ServFest 2021 in El Dorado
Greg Williams
Butler County Times Gazette
El Dorado, Kansas - Numana is hosting ServFest 2021, a community event with meal-packing for the hungry, on Wednesday, July 21.
ServFest is from 6-8 p.m. and will be at 405 SW Boyer Rd. in El Dorado. The event is in partnership with the Butler Mission Week.
The event will include:
- Meal-packaging event with a goal of 25,000 meals for Haiti
- Free ice cream
- Live music
- Drawings for 30 giveaways donated by El Dorado businesses
- El Dorado Fire Department fire truck
- Dood truck selling food
- Games for kids
For more information, contact Numana at 316-452-5445 or BMW Director Alexandria Olthoff at 316-841-7044.