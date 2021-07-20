Numana is packaging 25,000 meals for people in Haiti for ServFest 2021 in El Dorado

El Dorado, Kansas - Numana is hosting ServFest 2021, a community event with meal-packing for the hungry, on Wednesday, July 21.

ServFest is from 6-8 p.m. and will be at 405 SW Boyer Rd. in El Dorado. The event is in partnership with the Butler Mission Week.

The event will include:

Meal-packaging event with a goal of 25,000 meals for Haiti

Free ice cream

Live music

Drawings for 30 giveaways donated by El Dorado businesses

El Dorado Fire Department fire truck

Dood truck selling food

Games for kids

For more information, contact Numana at 316-452-5445 or BMW Director Alexandria Olthoff at 316-841-7044.