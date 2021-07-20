Latest Butler County COVID-19 update shows cases have been on the rise since mid-July

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise. Since Wednesday, July 14, Butler County has had 31 confirmed cases.

Butler County has reached a total of 7,734 cases, which is the seventh most in Kansas. The state of Kansas has been on the rise with the COVID-19 cases. Kansas has totaled 324,187 confirmed cases with 11,364 being hospitalized and 5,198 deaths.

In the last couple of months, there have been 201 cases in March, 107 cases in April and 88 cases in May. In June 2021, there were 54 cases reported, which would be the lowest amount since June 2020 when there were 35.

Butler County in July 2021 has a total of 73 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The state of Kansas has reopened and there are no mask restrictions, including for unvaccinated people. However, the state of Kansas encourages citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccine.