El Dorado City Commission approves fiber optic network; further discussion on semi-pro baseball league

El Dorado, Kansas - The City Commission met for their last meeting in July and have approved one item on their agenda. There will also be further discussions on two items.

The only item approved was the IdeaTek Telcom Franchise Agreement. The agreement is to construct a fiber optic network within the City's public right-of-way.

In the last City Commission meeting, the members approved the lease agreement with the Pecos League to complete the Salina Stockade season in El Dorado.

Now, the Commission discussed about having a semi-professional baseball team playing at McDonald Stadium in 2022. The Commission gave the staff approval to move forward on discussions with the Beyond Baseball League to use the stadium.

Beyond Baseball is a new forward thinking, entertainment focused and semi-professional wood bat baseball league. They'll have promotions, contests, food menus and make guest experience a top priority for their fans. This would be a first year league.

The topic was brought up on June 22, but the Commission decided they wanted further discussions with Evergy and Cox regarding moving utilities in the 100 block of North Main Underground. The Commission also would like AT&T to be on board.

After some discussions, the Commission tabled a decision on the Evergy proposal to place utilities underground downtown until their next meeting.

