An individual who attended the Butler County Fair Friday has tested positive for COVID-19

Butler County has been recently notified of an individual attending the Butler County Fair on Friday, July 16, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, July 17.

The individual was a spectator, attending the lamb and goat show, to watch a family member. Since the event was an open-air event and the individual had limited contact with anyone outside of their immediate family the risk of other exposures or spread is limited.

However, since there is always a risk, anyone experiencing symptoms who attended the Butler County fair Friday, July 16, in the afternoon and evening should get tested.

Testing sites can be found at KnowbeforeyougoKS.com and you do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

The Butler County Fair will still continue in El Dorado. The fair ends on Monday, July 19.

