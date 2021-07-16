Butler County Career Criminal Unit seize 89 plants, 56 pounds of marijuana in growing operation

Greg Williams
Butler County Times Gazette
Marijuana growing operation in Northeast El Dorado

El Dorado, KS - On Thursday, July 15, the Butler County Career Criminal Unit (CCU) executed a search warrant on property northeast of El Dorado. 

The search warrant comes after investigating the report of a marijuana growing operation on the property. 

The CCU seized 89 marijuana plants, 56 pounds of several bags of processed marijuana and a tax stamp value of $180,000. 

Marijuana in Kansas is fully illegal and possession of even small amounts is a misdemeanor crime. Cannabis is only legal in Kansas in the form of THC-free cannabidiol oil.

No arrests have been made at this time but prosecution is imminent.

On May 6, the Kansas State House passed a medical marijuana bill 78-42 and sent the bill to the state senate. 

However, the Senate vote isn't expected to happen until 2022.