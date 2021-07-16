Butler County Career Criminal Unit seize 89 plants, 56 pounds of marijuana in growing operation
El Dorado, KS - On Thursday, July 15, the Butler County Career Criminal Unit (CCU) executed a search warrant on property northeast of El Dorado.
The search warrant comes after investigating the report of a marijuana growing operation on the property.
The CCU seized 89 marijuana plants, 56 pounds of several bags of processed marijuana and a tax stamp value of $180,000.
Marijuana in Kansas is fully illegal and possession of even small amounts is a misdemeanor crime. Cannabis is only legal in Kansas in the form of THC-free cannabidiol oil.
No arrests have been made at this time but prosecution is imminent.
On May 6, the Kansas State House passed a medical marijuana bill 78-42 and sent the bill to the state senate.
However, the Senate vote isn't expected to happen until 2022.