LEPC meets in Augusta

Deanna Bonn

The Butler County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) met for its quarterly training on July 15th at The Point Events Center in Augusta. Butler County agencies, which included government, healthcare and first responders in addition to industry partners, gathered for a tabletop exercise, “Keeping the Lights On: A Continuity of Operations Tabletop Exercise.”

The exercise was a part of the Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program (HSEEP) and was designed to enable partners the opportunity to evaluate disaster preparedness, long-term vulnerability reduction and economic recovery in the event of severe weather or a mass violence incident.

Participants were presented with three scenarios of increasing complexity that impacted their organization’s ability to conduct normal operations.

Each county in Kansas is expected to have a LEPC, composed of emergency response agencies, hospitals, industries, and community groups.

Some of an LEPC's primary responsibilities include: preparing and regularly reviewing their jurisdiction's Emergency Operations Plan, as well as coordinating training exercises for stakeholders on the plan; collecting information on hazardous materials stored throughout the county; analyzing potential risks to the community; evaluating the adequacy of warning systems and evacuation procedures; and promoting the community right-to-know law to the public and provide educational materials/resources to the community.