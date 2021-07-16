El Dorado Rotary meets

Deanna Bonn

The El Dorado Rotary Club welcomed guest speaker Sierra Marie Bonn to their weekly meeting on Wednesday, July 14th. The noon meeting provided members the opportunity to gather over lunch and learn about Bonn’s initiative “Let’s Go Full STEAM Ahead!”

Bonn shared her mission to educate, engage and empower the next generation through her book “Innovators: influential women in history who have made positive contributions to STEAM”

Bonn’s book is a one-to-one initiative.

“For every book sold, one is donated to a school or community library,” said Bonn. “Books have been donated to Grandview Elementary and El Dorado High School as well as Bradford Memorial Library here in El Dorado.”

“My goal is to have at least one book in every county in Kansas,” Bonn told the group of Rotarians. “Ideally I’d like many books in each county but my first goal is one for each of the 105 counties in Kansas.”

In addition to the one-to-one initiative, Bonn has also created a scholarship.

“Proceeds from the sale of the book have funded a scholarship and I hope to provide more scholarships for young women pursuing a STEAM career.”

Bonn was a member of a computer science advocacy coalition working to advance computer science education in Kansas and she shared why the lobbying efforts with the Kansas Department of Education was so important to her.

“We have seen in this past year how important computer literacy is and we need to be preparing our students with computational thinking and problem solving skills.”

To learn more about her book “Innovators” or how you can support her mission of empowering the next generation of innovators, visit SierraBonn.com