El Dorado's Smoothie King grand opening for July 17 includes flag-raising, smoothie special and more

El Dorado - Smoothie King has been in El Dorado for almost a month, but the healthy and refreshing smoothie chain will have its grand opening on Saturday, July 17.

The grand opening was originally supposed to be happen on July 10, but inclement weather postponed the event. Activities at Smoothie King start at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 10 p.m. The store is located next to Scooter's on Oil Hill road.

There will be a flag-raising ceremony, a possible smoothie special, fire trucks, policemen and many other activities. Smoothie King suggests that people bring their own lawn chairs.

Inclement weather is forecasted for Saturday in El Dorado. If the scattered showers and thunderstorms affect the grand opening, there will be an update on the event.

Smoothie King offers unique menu options that are purposefully blended to meet the customers' specific needs, goals and ambitions. They are committed to blending a nutritious smoothie with whole fruits and organic vegetables.

On June 17, Smoothie King invited the El Dorado football team to have a taste of their smoothies. Smoothie King owner, Beth Wittenberg, hopes this helps athletes and people fuel their bodies with healthy choices.

In addition to welcoming the El Dorado football team, Smoothie King invited former Clemson football player Brandon Maye. He spoke with the football team and supported the healthy brand Smoothie King has for everyone.