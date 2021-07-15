Think you're a good photographer? Here's how you can prove it, with help from the City of El Dorado

The City of El Dorado is having a Summer Photo Contest and will be accepting entries through July 31.

Photos are encouraged to be taken during the summer months in the El Dorado area.

It is free to enter the contest with a maximum of three entries per person.

Public voting will take place from Aug. 4-18 and the winners will receive a Chamber check to spend at the local businesses in El Dorado.

The first place will receive $75, the second place will receive $50 and the third place will receive $25.

Select photos, including the winners, may be used in the City's 2022 wall calendar and other marketing materials.

Participants should submit photos to photocontest@eldoks.com and for more information, visit www.eldoks.com.