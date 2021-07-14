The Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corps will hold a public performance at El Dorado's BG Stadium on Sunday

El Dorado, KS - The Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corps will be showcasing their newest routine during a Marching Music Extravaganza on Sunday evening, July 18.

The Crossmen have been in El Dorado for a few weeks, where they have held their summer training at BG Products Veterans Sports Complex.

They got their start in October of 1974 when the 507 Hornets and Keystone Regiment merged. Since then, the drum and bugle corps has grown to become a perennial Drum Corps International (DCI) World Champion Finalist, reaching the DCI finals 29 times over the corps’ 40-year history. In 2006, they moved to San Antonio from Pennsylvania.

Modern drum corps consists of 154 performers, including brass musicians, percussionists and a color guard. During the performance, the audience will see displays of musical excellence, marching precision, dance and more.

The El Dorado community got a sneak peek at the performance during the City’s Independence Day Celebration, where the Drum Corps performed after the baseball game.

Prior to the performance on July 18, the Crossmen will hold The Drum Corps Experience Camp for Kansas high schools. This will be a visual and music clinic with staff, an opportunity to perform with the Crossmen and more.

Then Sunday evening the public performance will start at 7 p.m. at BG Stadium; doors open at 6 p.m. This free performance will be held along with performances by the El Dorado Municipal Band and El Dorado Brass Quartet.

The Crossmen will continue their summer training in El Dorado through July 23.