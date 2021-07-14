Butler County Sheriff's Office searching for Virgil Melvin Fry Jr. who was last known in Augusta

After going through and catching three criminals this week, the Butler County Warrant Division is on the hunt for Virgil Melvin Fry Jr.

Fry Jr., 41, is wanted for a failure to appear for a felony case. He was last known to live in the Augusta area.

He is a 5'7", 160-pound, white man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Fry Jr., or any other person wanted by The Butler County Sheriff's Office, is used to contact the agency at the numbers below, or Crime Stoppers at 316-321-1080.

Administration: 316-322-4254

Warrants: 316-322-4282

In the past, Fry Jr. has been convicted three times in Sedgwick County with a Class B Misdemeanor, aggravated battery and reckless driving.