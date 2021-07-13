Wellington Police Bulletin from Monday, July 12 includes disturbance and suspicious activity

Reports of arrests, responses, investigations, accidents and others are reported by the Wellington Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed.

Monday, July 12

8:50 a.m. Officers responded to a Juvenile Problem in the 1800 blk E. 16th St, city.

9:00 a.m. Officers investigated Destruction of Property in the 800 blk S. Washington Ave, city.

10:40 a.m. Officers took a Misc. Report in the 100 blk W. 7th St, city.

1:54 p.m. Officers responded to a Disturbance in the 800 blk S. G St, city.

3:50 p.m. Officers took a Found Property Report in the city.

4:57 p.m. Officers assisted with Identity Verification in the 200 blk N. C St, city.

7:25 p.m. Officers investigated Suspicious Activity in the 1000 blk W. 8th St, city.