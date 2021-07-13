National Weather Service issues heavy rain and thunderstorms from Wednesday through the weekend

The National Weather Service has placed fresh moisture chances in central Kansas beginning Wednesday night and carrying through the weekend.

The best possibility of this weather is on Thursday evening/night when we’ll also have a marginal risk for some severe thunderstorms.

The forecasters’ models aren’t extremely committed to the storm part of the forecast, but they do feel more strongly about very heavy rainfall during that period.

After the severe threat passes, meteorologists will be watching to see if the rain keeps falling. There is a possibility that the system could stall out somewhere in our region and create a weekend full of heavy rain.

There is a possibility for Wednesday that gust of winds could reach the mid-30s and a possibility to reach an advisory level.

