Butler County will 'Be Air Aware' by conserving energy and reducing emissions to improve air quality

Butler County has announced they'll be participating in the Be Air Aware program, which promotes good air quality in the Wichita Metropolitan Statistical Area.

As an organization, Be Air Aware takes several measures to conserve energy use and reduce our emissions.

They encourage individuals and businesses in Butler County to check out the Be Air Aware website, which provides background information about what causes poor air quality.

The potential physical and economic consequences of poor air quality, and what steps, big and small, everyone can take to that risk.

Be Air Aware wants people to make a difference and take the pledge to reduce ozone by choosing to take one or more of the following actions.

Some of the actions include sharing a ride, riding the bus, fueling when it's cool, taking your lunch to work, reduce idling, avoid the drive-through (consider going inside) and conserve energy at home and at work.

Other counties in Kansas (Sedgwick, Harvey and Sumner) are also participating in the Be Air Aware organization.

On the Be Air Aware website, people can sign up for Ozone alerts as it's a proactive measure to keep ozone levels low in Wichita and surrounding areas.

When an Ozone Alert is issued, unhealthy concentrations of ground-level ozone are predicted for the following day.

You can also check BeAirAwareKS on Instagram daily for the air quality forecast when it's not safe to go outside.