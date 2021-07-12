NBC 3 KSN crew to host live midday show in El Dorado on Friday for their Summer Road Trip

El Dorado, KS - The NBC 3 KSN crew is visiting many towns around Kansas on the week of July 12-16 and El Dorado is the only place they'll visit in Butler County for their Summer Road Trip.

The crew will be highlighting the great things to do in communities across Kansas and telling stories along the way. KSN will be in El Dorado at East Park, 100 S. Woodland from 2-3 p.m. on Friday, July 16.

Arrival times are approximate and may be impacted by their travel schedule. They’ll be live in El Dorado for their midday shows.

El Dorado will be the third town the KSN crew will visit on Friday, as they'll be coming from Pretty Prarie and Newton. They will finish their day in Haysville.